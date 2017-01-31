Rachel P. Hammond, 64, a resident of Robertsdale passed away Friday, Jan 27. A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Rachel was preceded in death by her father, Ely Phillips and sister, Rita Heisler. Survivors include: husband: James Lecroy, Robertsdale; daughter: Alicia (Jon Patrick) Brown, Birmingham; sons: Marcus (Ann) Neal, Marbury and Jeffrey (Lynn) Neal, Mobile; step son: Brantley (Amy) Lecroy, Dothan; mother: Betty Kelly, Prattville; sisters: Rosa Lee Skeen, Clayhatchee, Ruby Deutschendorf, Millbrook and Regina (Steve) Russell, Prattville; brothers: Carlton (Donna) Phillips, Prattville, Calvin (Patti) Phillips, Goodyear, Ariz., Conrad (Belinda) Phillips, Millbrook, Clifton (Gay Beth) Phillips, Calhoun, Ga. and Curtis (Lynn) Phillips, Athens, Ga.

Rachel is also survived by 9 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

