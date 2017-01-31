Winston McDonald Blackburn, born Oct. 2, 1937, passed away Jan. 21 at his home in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents J.E. and Ivis Blackburn.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Sue Odom Blackburn and their four children, Lori Blackburn Stottler (Kory), Gary L. Blackburn, Tracy Blackburn Baiamonte (Vincent) and Stacy Blackburn Valley (Richard); grandchildren, Brandi, Amy, Ashley, Danielle, Regan, Ryleigh, Zoey, Thaddeys, Thawney, Courtney and Kathryn and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Alvin Blackburn (Linda), Arlene Eggers (Phillip), Sarah Pearcy (Bobby), Shirley Kline (Mike), Nicky Blackburn (Beverly), Larry Blackburn (late Peggy) and Mike Blackburn (Kathy), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Winston grew up in Garland and graduated from McKenzie High School in 1956. He served honorably in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1967. He was employed by the Entergy Corporation in New Orleans at the Nine-mile Point Power Plant from 1967 to 1995.

Winston enjoyed many hobbies during his life such as family gatherings, fishing, golf, raising horses and watching all University of Alabama sports, especially football. He made many lifelong friends while enjoying these pursuits and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Visitation was held at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Funeral services were held Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McKenzie.

