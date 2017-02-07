SEAGD gives to BCSS

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

“We give back to the public schools,” said Jimmy Black, Director of Operations for the Southeast Alabama Gas District (SEAGD), after he presented Butler County School Superintendent Amy Bryan with a check for $5804 to be used by the school system last Friday.

“There are 14 cities that own SEAGD and this program gives back to those communities,” he added.

He went on to say, “It’s based on the amount of gas used and we give back roughly 25 cents on the dollar to the 20 public schools we serve in the southeast Alabama area. Since 2010, we’ve given close to $80,000 back to Butler County schools.

Bryan thanked the SEAGD, as did Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

McLendon added, “The city of Greenville gets anywhere from $250,000-500,000 a year in rebates. It’s been a real pleasure to serve on the Board; this is a great company that supports the community.

Hinote Watson, a councilman from Greenville’s history, was instrumental in including our community in this utility district and that truly was a blessing.”

McLendon added, “Jim Brown, with SEAGD, was instrumental in bringing Hwashin and Hysco to Greenville and we have got to be together in economic development, the schools and the industries. We need a good school system to recruit industry and we need good industry to support the school system.”