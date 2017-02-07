Carl Fletcher Robinson, 87, a resident of Pine Apple passed away on Feb. 1.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.W. Land, Rev. Randy Sexton and Rev. Terry Harden officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Survivors include: wife, Frances Robinson, Pine Apple; daughters, Vicki (Dale) Sims, Excel; sons, Nathan (Becky) Robinson, Evergreen; and Randy (Brenda) Robinson, Excel; sisters, Shirley Skinner, Mobile; Martha Jane Wright Monroeville; Linda Watson, Pine Apple; brothers, James Robinson and Melvin Robinson, both of Mobile; Albert Robinson, Camden; grandchildren, Fletcher Robinson, April Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Lee Robinson, Jessica Coleman, Josh Joyner, and Bill Sims. Carl is also survived by twelve great grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

