FDA Lady Eagles finish season 19-5

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Fort Dale Academy Lady Eagles season has come to an end after a first round appearance in the AISA playoffs where they lost to the Springwood Academy Wildcats 36-28 on Thursday, Feb. 2.

From the beginning the Eagles trailed and could never manage to catch up. The foul troubles and turnovers they had against Lakeside in the regional tournament haunted them once again.

By the end of the first period Fort Dale found themselves behind 10-5. By the end of the second period, the Eagles were trailing 20-10. Springwood increased its lead to 15 at the end of the third period, 32-17.

Fort Dale did manage to close the distance in the fourth period but it was too late.

High scorers for Fort Dale were Madison Ann Gaston with 8 points, Anna Blake Langford with 7 and Bailey Coker with 5. Leading rebounders for the Eagles were Gaston with 8, Lucy Bates with 7 and

Langford with 6.