Info sought in double homicide

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs the publics’ help in solving a double homicide.

On Feb. 3 the LCSO received a call of shots fired in the area of Mosses Public Housing at 9:28 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene where they observed a subject slumped over the steering wheel of a car parked on Williams Drive. Another subject was also found in the vehicle. Both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the deceased as 26-year-old Frank James Hill and 36-year-old Antoni Markee Means.

At this time there is no information on the assailant or assailants. Anyone having any information in regards to this investigation is asked to please notify the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222, 334-548-6151, or 334-548-5900