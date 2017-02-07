Funeral services for the late Mr. Joe Adams, Jr. were held on Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Interim Pastor Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in Damascus Churchyard, cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directing.

Mr. Joe Adams, Jr., was born Aug. 16, 1940, to the late Joe Adams, Sr. and Annie Bell Ray Adams in Butler County. He confessed Christ at an early age and joined the Damascus Baptist Church. He was educated in the Butler County School System.

While living in Greenville, Joe met and married Erlene Pickens, and to this union, three children were born. Joe later relocated to Dayton, Ohio, where he lived for more than forty years and until his health began to fail. Joe lived a complete and happy life in Ohio. He met and married his second wife, Lilly White. They were married for thirty-five years, and until her death did they depart.

Joe engaged in several employment opportunities and retired from Dayton International Airport. Joe rededicated his life to Christ and joined United Missionary Baptist Church where he served in the choir and on the deacon board.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Lilly White Adams; his parents, Joe Adams, Sr. and Annie Bell Ray Adams, one sister, RosaLee Loveless; two brothers, Charles and Willie C. Adams. The Lord called Joe Jr., home on Thursday, Jan. 26 at L. V. Stabler Memorial Hospital, Greenville.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, four children, DeLinda Allen, Barry Adams, both of Dayton; Arthur Adams, Huntsville; and Carl Mitchell, Cincinnati, Ohio; a step-daughter, Brenda White and a grandson, Dlaquan White, whom he raised as his own, both of Dayton.

He also leaves to cherish his memories, three brothers, JC (Stella) Adams, Tuskegee; James (Alice) Adams and Willie Joe (Viola) Adams, both of Greenville; two sisters, Annie (Joe) Cooper, New Britain, Conn. and Dorothy Evers, Detroit, Mich. A devoted nephew and care taker, Donnie Loveless, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many, many friends.