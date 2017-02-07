Powell will be a South Alabama Jaguar

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Following in his father’s footsteps, Zeke Powell will be playing football at the college level.

Last Wednesday in front of a gym full of family, friends, teachers and his peers, Zeke Powell inked his name to a Letter of Intent to play football for the University of South Alabama Jaguars.

Zeke addressed those who were in attendance at his signing and gave thanks to many who have helped him along the way.

“I first want to thank God,” said Zeke. “I also want to thank my teachers, parents, sister and everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Zeke was named to the Alabama Sportswriter’s All State football team as a Class 1A first team offensive lineman. The 6-foot 4-inch 288 pound senior graded out at 86 percent each game with 52 pancakes during his senior season on the Georgiana Panthers team.

“I am excited to be going to South on a scholarship to play football,” said Zeke. “But the most important thing is that I will be earning a college degree.”

When addressing those in attendance, Zeke mentioned that when the coaches came to talk with him the first thing they asked was, “What are your grades and how are you in the classroom?”

“If you have a dream to play sports in college the most important thing is to stay in class and do what is right,” said Zeke. “God will take care of the rest.”

This Letter of Intent signing was extra special to Coach Ezell Powell as he not only watched his player sign, but his own son.

As his coach, Coach Powell says the sky is the limit for Zeke. “If he continues to work and develop, he has a chance to be a really good football player,” said Coach Powell.

From the viewpoint of a father, Coach Powell is excited. “It is such a joy to see your child accomplish the things he has,” said Coach Powell. “I am excited about seeing him play in college and look forward to tailgating with the other parents and joys of it all.”

Congratulations Zeke and GO JAGUARS!