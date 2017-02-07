Price signs scholarship with Huntingdon College

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Joseph Price has signed to play football with the Huntington College Hawks in Montgomery as a punter. He will be attending on an academic Presidential Leadership Scholarship and plans to major in English and continue on to law school and get his jurist doctorate.

“I really liked the campus and facilities and it is a premier education,” said Price and he added, “I will probably aim to be a criminal defense attorney.”

Price went on to say, “I am excited to play for Mike Turk who was a national championship quarterback at Troy and I am looking forward to playing on a good team with a good coach. I know they have a pretty good team. Last year they won their division championship and when I went on my official visit they were beating that team 55-0.”