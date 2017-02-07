Rotarians experience a brain game

| | 0
Rotarian Lisa Nimmer, who is also the Executive Director of Healthy Kids, presented the program at the weekly Rotary Club meeting last Thursday. In addition to giving details of the events taking place during April’s Child Abuse Prevention month, she had the Rotarians participate in an activity called the Brain Architecture game. This game builds understanding of the powerful role of experiences on early brain development. Pictured, left to right, are Rotarians Ken Harrison, David Norrell, Howard Meadows and Mack Lee building their “brain”. (Tori J. Norris | The Standard)

Rotarian Lisa Nimmer, who is also the Executive Director of Healthy Kids, presented the program at the weekly Rotary Club meeting last Thursday. In addition to giving details of the events taking place during April’s Child Abuse Prevention month, she had the Rotarians participate in an activity called the Brain Architecture game. This game builds understanding of the powerful role of experiences on early brain development. Pictured, left to right, are Rotarians Ken Harrison, David Norrell, Howard Meadows and Mack Lee building their “brain”. (Tori J. Norris | The Standard)

Posted in News

Leave a Comment