After a long battle of cancer Sandra Reynolds passed away in her home on Jan 31. A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Bro. Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held 30 minutes prior to the service.

She is survived by her two children; son, Keith Reynolds and daughter, Stacy Adams; three grandchildren, Christopher Adams, Koby Burkett and Courtney Durham Tyson; two great grandchildren, Emma and Rylee Tyson; two sisters and one brother Floyce Broadway, Linda Dean and Mark Kelsoe and many other nieces, nephews and family members.

