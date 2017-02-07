Tigers pounce on Calhoun to end regular season 18-3

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

With a 70-45 win against Calhoun Friday night, the Greenville Tigers ended their regular season with an 18-3 record heading into area tournament.

The Greenville defense continued to be dominant on the court during the game Friday night. The Tigers forced 30 turnovers on 16 steals and recovered 18 offensive rebounds. Tyler Stone had a great night earning a double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Charles Warren put up 13 points and Tyrone Ingram scored 10.

The Lady Tigers and the junior varsity boys also walked away with wins Friday night. The Lady Tigers won 53-38 with Moeisha Brown as the point leader with 14 points. Jalissa McCall had a stellar night as well with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The junior varsity boys beat Calhoun 41-20. Leading scorers were Laun Pryor with 8 points and Chris Bedgood with 6.

Earlier in the week, the Tigers travelled to Wetumpka to play the Indians. The varsity boys won 75-64. Stone had a double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Warren scored 22 points.

The Lady Tigers won 56-38 with McCall and Brown leading in points with 13 and 12 respectively. Adrienne Taylor also put up double digit points with 10.

The junior varsity boys fell in a close 47-45 game. Bedgood was the leading scorer with 11.

Both the varsity boys and the Lady Tigers participated in the area tournaments this week to determine who would move to the sub regional tournament. Those results will be published next week.