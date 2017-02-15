Strange appointed US Senator

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

On Feb. 8, the Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions as United States Attorney General. On Feb. 9, Governor Robert Bentley announced the appointment of Luther Strange to Alabama U.S. Senator. Strange will fill the Senate seat left vacated by Sessions.

“This is truly a remarkable time in our state’s history,” said Governor Bentley. “Alabama has surely been well represented by Senator Sessions, and I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people. His leadership on a national level, service as a statewide elected official and long record of taking on tough federal issues are the very qualities that will make him a strong conservative Senator for Alabama.”

“I am greatly honored and humbled to accept the appointment to Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by Senator Jeff Sessions,” said Attorney General Luther Strange. “Senator Sessions’ commitment to public service is nearly unparalleled in Alabama history and his departure from the Senate leaves tremendous shoes to fill. I pledge to the people of Alabama to continue the same level of leadership as Jeff Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance the conservative values we all care about.”

The Senate selection process began last fall following Senator Sessions’ appointment to U.S. Attorney General by President Trump. Governor Bentley received hundreds of surveys with recommendations from members of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee and conducted more than 20 hours of interviews with candidates.

The Special election for the U.S. Senate seat will take place in 2018.

Previous to the appointment, Strange served as Alabama’s Attorney General, first elected to office in 2011.

On Feb. 10, Bentley announced the appointment of Steven Marshall, former Marshall County District Attorney, as the new Alabama Attorney General, left vacant by Luther Strange .

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General, and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama,” Marshall said. “The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, we will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime.”