Funeral services for the late Mr. Antonio Morris were held on February 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Lincoln Street House of God. Elder Calvin Crenshaw and Pastor Rev. Paul Mitchell officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Mr. Antonio Morris was born July 22, 1972 to the late Mr. Sam and Mrs. Alberta Powell in Greenville. He was a graduate of Greenville High School. He departed this life on January 31 at L. V. Stabler Hospital, Greenville.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his four children, Ja’vaion and Layla Smith and their mother Latoria Smith; Armieyah Morris and her mother Latoya Wright and TaNasha Baugh, and her mother Portia Baugh; four brothers, Willie James (Dianne) Coleman, Anthony (Jeanette) Morris, Marvin Earl Crenshaw and Lee (Greta) Jenkins; three sisters, Benettia (Devis) Coleman, Samantha (Levi) Coleman and Quin Carter; fiance Letitia Taylor; four aunts, Willie Pearl Alldredge, Claudia Scarver, Lillie Mae Brown and Ruthie Jenkins; two uncles, Carl Jenkins and James Jenkins; six nieces, Aryone, Mercades, JaMorrica, Johniquia, Quindajah and Zaniyah; a devoted nephew, Anthony Boone and a host of other relatives and several special friends, Gary Cooper, Andrea Mitchell, Willie Smith, Lionel Johnson, Shaun Powell, Chris Thompson, Chris Wilson, Kevin Norris, Arthur Gregory, Pat Peagler, Judge Smith, Roderick Howard and Gregory Griffin.