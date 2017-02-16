CHARLES WELDON TURNER

Mr. Charles Weldon Turner, 73, died February 7, 2017. Funeral services were held February 9 at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Boulware and Rev. Mark Roughton officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.  Burial followed in the church cemetery.  The family received friends February 9 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Mr. Turner is preceded in death by his parents, A.L. and Lucille Turner and his brother, DeWayne Turner.  He leaves behind his wife, Gwen Turner; children, Chuck & Debbie Turner, Denise & Sam Rockhold, Paige & Chris Corley, Chris Culpepper & Andy Kruer, Felicia & Heath Killough and James & Milysa Turner; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Winston & Montez Turner; brother-in-law, Bennie & Millie Fuller and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be James Turner, Justin Corley, Cory Jones, C.C. Miles, Calvin Corley, Randy Boswell and Ronald Ingram.

 

Posted in Obituaries

