GHS boys win

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Tigers won the 5A Area 4 tournament last Thursday evening advancing the Tigers to sub regional play.

The Tigers faced Brewbaker Tech and won 70-61, giving them a record of 19-3. The Tigers had four players score 40 points together to aid in the win. Charles Warren, who was named area tournament most valuable player, scored 12 points. Malik Bunch scored 10 points and had 8 rebounds and was named to the area tournament team. Romontez Rhodes scored 10 points and had 6 assists and Tyler Store scored 8 points and had 10 rebounds. Stone was also named to the area tournament team.

The Lady Tigers did not have great luck in the area tournament and fell to Charles Henderson, who eventually won the tournament, 81-33. Moeisha Brown scored 19 points and Destinee Smith put up 8. The Lady Tigers ended their season with an 8-11 record.

By advancing to sub regional play, the Tigers played host to Headland last night. Due to the time of the game, we will have to share the results in next week’s edition.