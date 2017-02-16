It’s almost time to ‘play ball’

MICHELLE STYRON/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Though it may not have crossed the minds of many parents yet this year, now is the time to get those youngsters registered for T-ball, baseball and softball.

Early registration for leagues with Greenville Parks and Recreation Department wraps up on Feb. 17.

Registration is $35 for the first child in a household and $25 for each additional child. Registration forms can be picked up from the GPRD office Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or from Dunbar Recreation Center Monday – Friday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Forms must be submitted along with the Birth Certificate and proof of insurance of the player(s) as well as a signed Parent Concussion ID Verification.

GPRD Director Gregg Fuller said that registration has been slow, but the last week of registration there is normally a big rush. He also wanted to remind everyone that parent participation is encouraged and anyone interested in coaching should complete a perspective coach form.

The first coaches’ meeting has already been held. During the meeting, changes in age control dates, bat changes and pitch count among the divisions were discussed.

Fuller also wants everyone to remember and consider the new Sweetees softball league. This league will be a coach pitch softball league for girls aged four to six years of age.

The introductory league has rules similar to T-ball and is a good opportunity for younger girls to learn the basics.

Tryouts will be held as follows:

Baseball – Minor League (9-10), Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m. at Day Park; Dixie Ozone (11-12), March 2, 5:30 p.m, at Holley Field; AAA League (7-8), March 7, 5:30 p.m. at Day Park; 15U League (13-15), TBA;

Softball – Ponytail League (11-12), Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Greenville Sportsplex; Angels League (9-10), March 3, 5:30 p.m. at Greenville Sportsplex; Darlings League (7-8), March 6, 5:30 p.m. at Greenville Sportsplex; Sweetees (4-6), tentatively March 9, 5:30 p.m. at Greenville; Belles/Debs League (13-18), TBA; and,

T-ball League, April 6, 5:30 p.m. at Dunbar Park.

GPRD can be reached at 334-382-3031.