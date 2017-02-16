Jonathan Ryan Stephenson, 29, a resident of Highland Home passed away February 6, 2017. Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. February 9 from Spring Creek Cemetery with Rev. Allen Stephenson and Martha Mitchell officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directed arrangements.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, John David Stephenson and sister, Terri Holland. Survivors include: mother, Angelyn Stephenson, Highland Home; brother, Stuart (Melanie) Stephenson, Panola. Ryan is also survived by nephews, Hunter Stephenson, Mason Stephenson and Hayden Stephenson. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.