RICKEY WAYNE MCULLOUGH

Mr. Rickey Wayne McCullough, 63, died February 7, 2017. Graveside services were held February 13 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Georgiana with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held February 13 from 9-10:15 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. McCullough was preceded in death by his father Aaron McCullough; mother, Nell Ryals; sister, Shirley Parker; brothers, Johnny McCullough, Randy McCullough, James McCullough and Gary McCullough and sister, Jerry Davis.

He is survived by his wife Shirley McCullough; two daughters, Peggy Smith of Red Level and Tina McCullough; four grandchildren, Christy Myrick, Joe Myrick, Charla Myrick and Ameliah Smith; five great-grandchildren, Emily, Christian, Caiden, Jaxon and Chloe; brothers, David McCullough (Barbara) , Johnny McCullough and Terry McCullough; two sisters ,Tammy Bush and Maxine House; and many nieces, nephews and family members.

