Mr. Sam Kuykendall, 84, died February 8, 2017 at his home. Funeral services were held February 11 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Duncan officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service.

Mr. Kuykendall is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Kuykendall; parents, John and Aggie Kuykendall; brother, Andrew “Jr.” Kuykendall; half-sister, Frances Taylor; Survivors include his children, Ricky Kuykendall, Barbara Seale (Gary), Maxine Kissane , Judy Kuykendall, Deborah Kidd (Johnny); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

