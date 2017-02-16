Tigers gear up for baseball season

TORI NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Greenville Tigers baseball team is ready to take the diamond for their 2017 baseball season.

First year head coach Hunter Armstrong is excited to see where his young team goes this season. “Although we are young we have a lot of players who know what they are doing on the field.”

The team took the field to start practicing on Feb. 1, minus a few who are on the basketball team. “We have been focusing a lot on hitting,” said Coach Armstrong. “We have a lot of athletes on our team. I have told the team many times that if we can score one run an inning, whether by hits or stealing, it would give us seven hits a game and a good chance of being competitive.”

Coach Armstrong is also looking to his two seniors, Joseph Price and Justice Joyner, to help lead the team. “With 30 players on varsity and junior varsity and a coach who has been working with the basketball team, we have had to turn to the seniors for guidance,” said Coach Armstrong. “Joseph has been playing for several years and he has definitely stepped up to help our younger players learn the game.”

This year the Tigers will be in the same area as Charles Henderson and Brew Tech in baseball. “Charles Henderson is always a powerhouse in baseball,” said Coach Armstrong. “And Brew Tech is also a good team. We won’t play area games until late March, so we will have some time to play an d find what works and does not to prepare for these games.”

Coach Armstrong will have Marcus Mickles and Wayne Walters assisting him this season. “Coach Walters is coming to us from Brew Tech so he has been able to compare the two teams,” said Coach Armstrong.

“I have been implementing a team ball mentality to the boys,” said Coach Armstrong. “No one person is bigger than the team and we have to do what is best for the team.”

The Tigers will play their first game against Hillcrest-Evergreen on Feb. 21. The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 at Beeland Park.

2017 GHS Baseball Schedule

Feb. 21 Hillcrest Home JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 Straughn Home JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 BCSS Tourney Georgiana Varsity (DH) 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 Goshen Home JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 McKenzie Home JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m.

March 3/4 Goshen JV Goshen JV TBA

March 6 Andalusia Home Varsity 4:30 p.m.

March 7 Straughn Away JV/Varsity 4 p.m.

March 9 Andalusia Away JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m.

March 10 McKenzie Away JV/Varsity 4 p.m.

March 11 BCSS JV Home JV 10 a.m.

March 16 Brew Tech (A) Away Varsity 5 p.m.

March 17 Brew Tech (A) Home Varsity (DH) 4:30 p.m.

March 18 Goshen Home JV (DH) 4 p.m.

March 21 Charles Henderson (A) Home Varsity 5 p.m.

March 23 Charles Henderson (A) Away Varsity (DH) 4:30 p.m.

March 24 Goshen Away JV (DH) 4 p.m.

April 4 Hillcrest Away Varsity 4:30 p.m.

April 10 Georgiana Home Varsity 4:30 p.m.

April 14 Escambia CO (SN) Home Varsity (DH) 4:30 p.m.

April 17 Monroe CO Away Varsity (DH) 4:30 p.m.