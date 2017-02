Bruce Hogarth, 59, a resident of Sarasota, Fl., passed away Feb 6.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Hunter Thompson. Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. on Feb 13 from Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Murry Hodge officiating. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include, step father, Ronald Thompson, Sarasota, Fla.

Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.