CHRISTINE CHEATHAM

Mrs. Christine Collier Cheatham, 86, a resident of Fort Deposit, died Feb. 15 at L.V. Stabler Hospital. A funeral service was held Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend R.C. Butler officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Myrtlewood Cemetery. Visitation was held Feb. 17 from 9-10 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cheatham was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Cheatham; son, Stephen Cheatham and parents, Roy & Katie Collier.

She is survived by her son, Tony Cheatham; daughter, Susan Cheatham Harper (William); grandchildren, Shannon Hartley, Sherri Salter (Bryan), Ginger Salter (Dave), Chris Harper (Allison), Trish Foster (David), Daniel Harper, Stephanie Bates and Sean Harper; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Margie Allen (Bennie); brother, Claude Collier (Sarah) and many other family and friends.

