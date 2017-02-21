Couple indicted on drug charges

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

In February 2016, Greenville couple, 44-year-old William Edward Robinson and 53-year-old Sandra Wright Taylor, were arrested for violations of federal law including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in connection with drug distribution, possession of firearms while being a convicted felon, criminal use of the United States Mail, maintaining a drug-involved premise and illegal possession of a machinegun.

George Beck Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama announced a federal grand jury has chosen to indict the couple.

It is alleged that Taylor and Robinson received their illegal drugs through the mail for distribution locally. Upon searching their residence, numerous firearms were also found including an illegal machinegun. Robinson has previous felony convictions and under federal law and felons under Alabama law are prohibited from possessing a firearm.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted of the charges, the couple faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Secret Service, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.