GHS beats CHS

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Tigers beat Carroll High School last Tuesday night 88-61; advancing them to the South Regional tournament in Dothan.

Charles Warren continued to dominate the scoreboard putting up 26 points against the Eagles. Tyler Stone also had a stellar night with a double double scoring nineteen points and recovering eleven rebounds.

“I thought our performance against Carroll was very workmanlike,” said Coach Stu Stuedeman. “We were a bit tight to start the game but settled in and started playing the way we have been playing all year, eventually wearing them down.”

Coach Stuedeman established the team philosophy of being the hardest playing team, the most unselfish team and the most fearless team.” This philosophy has truly taken them to the next level.

The Tigers played Faith Academy (19-8) on Monday in the regional semifinals.

“Our preparation for this game has been about the same as it is for any game,” said Coach Stuedeman. “We obviously prep and know our opponent, but making sure we are sharp and fresh is the key.”