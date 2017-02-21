James Wesley Jones, 59, a resident of Forest Home died on Feb. 12. Memorial services were held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Forest Home Baptist Church with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Jones is survived by wife of thirty-one years, Patsy Jones; sons, James F. Jones and Joseph Jones (Mesha); step-son, Kenneth Harris (Megan); nine grandchildren; sisters, Linda Owens, Gladys Anderson (Sweetum) and Brenda Sheffield (Ricky); brothers, Johnny Jones (April), Henry Jones (Victoria) and many nieces and nephews.

