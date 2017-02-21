Larry Wayne Burton, 74, died on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Morris officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Burton was born December 25, 1942 in Homestead, Fla. to Doc and Dona Burton. He was a highly decorated officer in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enlisted in 1965 and was stationed in Vietnam until 1967. In 1968 he was promoted to Captain. He began his second tour in 1970 before leaving the Army in 1974.

During his military career he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. After leaving the military he began a career as a police officer in Alabama. He received his Master’s in Criminal Justice and Police Administration from Troy University in 1976. He spent the rest of his career working with the Alabama Department of Corrections until his retirement in 1995.

Mr. Burton is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife: Glendia Burton; 4 children: Ivan Wayne Burton, Deborah Irene Pickering, Roger Lee Burton and Elizabeth Burton Bartlett; four step-children: Brenda Todd, Eric Ruede, Darlene Ray, as well as Jimmy Messer, son of Mrs. Wimberley Burton; a host of grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

