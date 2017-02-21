Ted Claude Myrick, 84, a resident of Finger, Tenn. passed away Thursday, Feb. 16. A celebration of life service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Reverend Watson Wasden officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Mr. Myrick was a Preacher for most of his adult life. Mr. Myrick was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Myrick and brothers, John Myrick, Ralph Myrick, and Clarence Myrick. Survivors include his wife: Erline Myrick, Finger, Tenn. Daughters: Pam Moore, Signal Mountain, Tenn. and Jeannie Smith, Selmer, Tenn.; sons: Terry Myrick, Finger, Tenn. and Stanley Myrick, Smithville, Tenn.; sisters: Fannie Mae Newton, Montgomery and Lela Powell, Pensacola, Fla.; Brother: Lewis Myrick, Greenville. Mr. Myrick is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.