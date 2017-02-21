Tigers look to experience this year

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The McKenzie Tigers have finished basketball season and are ready to get out the bats and balls and head into baseball season.

Coach Tony Norris is entering his seventh year as head coach for the Tigers baseball team. Helping him this year on the field will be first year coach Joel Till.

“Last year we graduated four players,” said Coach Norris. “I am looking to the younger players to step up and help fill the holes of those we lost.”

Of the four seniors, only one was a pitcher, Condie Pugh. “Hopefully this will be a bonus for us,” said Coach Norris. “With the new pitch count rule in effect, it is going to be challenging for small schools like us on the mound. I think it is going to lead to games going longer and having more runs scored.”

The Tigers have five seniors on the team this year, none of which are unfamiliar with the sport. William Brown, Seth Keeney, Austin Lee, Chris Shufford and Jackson Vickery have all played for Coach Norris for a while.

“I am interested to see how these seniors will perform during their senior year,” said Coach Norris.

McKenzie will be in area play with 1A teams Red Level and Pleasant Home, the same area opponents they faced last year.

“Our area is always competitive,” said Coach Norris. “Last year we came in second after going to game three with Red Level, which we won by one run. Fortunately, our area games are later in March and we have time to learn and play some opponents before we have to play the games that count.”

McKenzie will travel to Highland Home tomorrow to face the Flying Squadron. First pitch will be thrown at 4 p.m. The Tigers will also play in the Butler County round robin in Georgiana with both Greenville and Georgiana on Saturday. McKenzie will play Georgiana at 12 p.m.; McKenzie and Greenville will play at 2:30 p.m. and Georgiana and Greenville will play at 4 p.m.