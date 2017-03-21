ATM skimmer found

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Police Department is currently searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for trying to get personal information from two local banks by using skimming devices, which were installed at two local banks.

Skimming devices are used to steal credit card numbers and pin numbers from customers. Authorities were alerted about the device Friday, after receiving a call from one of the banks concerned about a suspicious device on the ATM.

“We’ve had suspicions at certain points in the past that one could have been used here because we’ve had several people that banked at the same location at that same period of time, which had fraudulent charges on their card,” says Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

If you have any information that lead officers to an arrest you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.