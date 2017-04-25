Billie Jean Ainsworth, 88, died Friday, April 21, 2017 at her home. The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at Buckaloo Pentecostal Church with Reverend Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Buckaloo Pentecostal Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Ainsworth was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gracie Mallory; husband, Robert Hester Ainsworth; sons, Bobby Raymond Ainsworth and Barry Ainsworth and her sister, Martha Turner.

She is survived by her children, Billy Wayne Ainsworth (Margie), Melba Cartwright, Garry Ainsworth, Marion Parmer (Eddie), Denise Schofield (Paul Banks), Mary Nall (Ray), Robert Ainsworth (Melissa); sister, Ruth Gilliland; caretaker, Michelle Godwin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

