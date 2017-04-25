JAMES NEESE, SR

James Lee Neese, Sr., 87, died April 19 at Baptist South Medical Center. The funeral service was held April 22, at 3 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. Reverend Herbert Brown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Neese was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Mae Neese and father, Ivey Lee Neese. He is survived by his loving wife, Mattie Neese; children, Jimmy Neese, Crystal Taylor (Preston) and David Neese (Jenny); grandchildren, Daniel Neese, Whitney Neese, Courtney Neese, Kaitlyn Neese, Jordan Haley Neese, Jason Bowen and Candice Baum; eight great grandchildren; sister, Opal Faulk (Jim) and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

For online condolences, visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.