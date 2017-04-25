Lillie Mae Judge, 89, died April 18, 2017. The funeral service was held April 22 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. Reverend Harold Taunton and Reverend Andy McKeown officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Ivy Creek Cemetery in Rutledge. Visitation was held April 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mrs. Judge was preceded in death by her parents, Addie & Henry McCormick; brother, Walt McCormick; sister, Rose Cwik; son, James Paul; daughter, Jeanette Paul Collier and grandchildren, Henry Paul and George Wallace Green. She is survived by her daughter, Roseann Riddle (John); eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

At a young age, Lillie worked on her family farm. Later she did sewing, sheet metal and worked in the auto industry. Even after retiring, she worked to help others. She lived her life as a true example of love. She helped anyone she could and smiled all the while.

She found strength in her commitment to her Lord and Savior. She was a shining light to all. The testimony of her life has impacted five generations. She left a legacy that was taught with unselfish love for us to carry on.

Pallbearers were Jeff Green, Chris Hall, Caleb Lock, John Riddle, Wesley Scott, George Cwik, Garrett Riddle and Chase Riddle. A special thanks to Alacare Hospice, you showed so much love and respect for her. She looked forward to seeing all of you. Your genuine concern made us feel loved. The knowledge you shared with us prepared us all for what was to come. You will forever be a part of our family!

