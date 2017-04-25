McKenzie ends season with two wins

Coach Norris, center, is pictured with the McKenzie Tigers senior baseball players. From left to right, Seth Keeney, William Brown, Coach Norris, Chris Shufford, and Jackson Vickery. (Tori J. Norris | The Standard)

The McKenzie Tigers ended their baseball season last Monday with two wins against the Florala Wildcats.

In the first game, the Tigers won 8-4. Senior William Brown pitched the first 5 innings and senior Jackson Vickery closed the game out. Brown had 7 strikeouts and allowed had only 3 hits and 6 walks. Vickery had a strikeout and allowed 6 hits and a walk.

At the plate, the Tigers had a total of 11 hits. Seniors Chris Shufford and Vickery had a perfect batting average. Shufford went 4-for-4 with 4 singles and 3 stolen bases. Vickery went 4-for-4 with 2 singles, 2 doubles and 5 RBIs.

In the second game, the Tigers won 10-0, after 5 innings, with 13 hits. Shufford, Seth Keeney and Vickery all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Shufford had 2 singles, a RBI, Keeney had a single and a triple and a RBI. Vickery had a single, a double and 4 RBIs. Brown only had one hit on the night, but it was the hit to end his career with, a homerun.

Shufford pitched the entire game. He had 13 strikeouts and no walks and only 2 hits, ending his career with one of his best pitching performances.

“I was happy that we were able to finish the season with 2 wins,” said Coach Tony Norris. “Especially in the seniors’ final home games, I thought we played well and hit the ball well. We got great pitching in both of the games from our seniors.”

“Next year we will be a really young team,” said Coach Norris. “I look forward to these players growing and learning how to compete.”

