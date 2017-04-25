McKenzie ends season with two wins

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The McKenzie Tigers ended their baseball season last Monday with two wins against the Florala Wildcats.

In the first game, the Tigers won 8-4. Senior William Brown pitched the first 5 innings and senior Jackson Vickery closed the game out. Brown had 7 strikeouts and allowed had only 3 hits and 6 walks. Vickery had a strikeout and allowed 6 hits and a walk.

At the plate, the Tigers had a total of 11 hits. Seniors Chris Shufford and Vickery had a perfect batting average. Shufford went 4-for-4 with 4 singles and 3 stolen bases. Vickery went 4-for-4 with 2 singles, 2 doubles and 5 RBIs.

In the second game, the Tigers won 10-0, after 5 innings, with 13 hits. Shufford, Seth Keeney and Vickery all went 2-for-3 at the plate. Shufford had 2 singles, a RBI, Keeney had a single and a triple and a RBI. Vickery had a single, a double and 4 RBIs. Brown only had one hit on the night, but it was the hit to end his career with, a homerun.

Shufford pitched the entire game. He had 13 strikeouts and no walks and only 2 hits, ending his career with one of his best pitching performances.

“I was happy that we were able to finish the season with 2 wins,” said Coach Tony Norris. “Especially in the seniors’ final home games, I thought we played well and hit the ball well. We got great pitching in both of the games from our seniors.”

“Next year we will be a really young team,” said Coach Norris. “I look forward to these players growing and learning how to compete.”