Teen killed on Hwy. 50

NICOLE NORRIS/ THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has claimed the life of a Greenville teenager. The 16-year-old, who’s name has not been released, was killed when the 2008 GMC Sierra truck in which he was a passenger ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The teen, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC, who was also a teen, was not injured. The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, April 22 on Butler County 50 east of Greenville. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

In an unrelated car wreck, Twenty-six year-old Christopher Smith was killed when a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe ran off of Airport Road and overturned. The wreck occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency official said initial findings indicate alcohol was a factor in the crash.