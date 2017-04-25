Willie Hugh McGough, 87, died April 16, 2017. A graveside funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on April 18 at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Rick and Reverend Lynn Taylor officiated and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. The family will received friends prior to services at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Mr. McGough was preceded in death by his daughters, Virginia Sullivan, Rhonda Weldon Brooks, and great grandson, Austin Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Bruner McGough; sons, Gary (Jackie) McGough, Mike (Kim) McGough, Buddy (Rhonda) McGough, Larry (Connie) Weldon; daughters, Deb (Rusty) Whittle, Haley Brooks and her daughter Brooklynn Marchelle Sanders, Deborah (Jim) Ward, Donna (Johnny) Hooper; twenty grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Chad Sullivan, Clint McGough, Travis McGough, Matthew Ward, Daniel Brooks and Melvin Fleming.

