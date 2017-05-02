Big C golf tourney planned

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Colin “Big C” MacGuire, Greenville’s own resident University of Alabama football historian and local radio host and announcer, is being honored with a scholarship fund in his name.

The Butler County Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Association decided a few months ago to start a scholarship for students planning to attend the university. After members, Cody Wesley and Van Huggins approached MacGuire with the concept, he agreed with humbleness and honor at the distinction.

MacGuire said of the initial meeting, “They came over here to talk to me, and they (Wesley and Huggins) said what we want to do is have an endowed scholarship and put it in your name. We will raise the money through a golf tournament.” Humbly laughing, MacGuire added, “It’s sorta hard to say no to something like that. I was really surprised and humbled by it and appreciate it.”

He continued speaking of the scholarship, “It’s going to help people go to the University of Alabama. It’s nice to know your name will be remembered after you’re gone.”

As for the golf tournament which has been set for May 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge Golf Course, MacGuire said, “We are trying our best to get people to come and I understand things are going pretty good. There will be reception to follow for participants and alumni.”

MacGuire added that several historical Alabama football notables such as Major Olgivy, Jim Bob Harris, Roger Shultz, Lou Green, Shon Lee and others would be attending the golf event and reception.

For those interested in participating, it will be a four man scramble. MacGuire said, “Registration is at 12 p.m. It will be $100 per person to play and hole sponsorship will be $100. The reception is $30 and starts at 6 p.m.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/269494350176046