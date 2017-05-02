Carter Brunson Boswell, 16, died on April 23, 2017. The funeral service was held April 27 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directed. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was held April 27 from 1-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. A youth prayer service was held April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church.

Carter was much loved by friends and family and is survived by his mother, Kimberly Ann Carter Boswell; father, William Anthony Boswell; sister, Lillian Kate Boswell; grandparents, Paul and Kathlyn Flubacher, Raz and Melondie Carter, and Randy and Cornelia Boswell; uncle and aunt, Tyler and Christy Carter; uncle, Raz Carter III; uncle and aunt, Ry and Meagen Carter; aunt, Ashley Flubacher; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Pamela Boswell; cousins, Tyler Carter Jr., Matthew Carter, Grey Carter, Raz Carter IV, Anderson Carter, and Nace Boswell.

Will Dixon, John Lightfoot, Matthew Hood, Tucker Nevin, Sawyer Hennis, Taite Watson, William Luke Hendrix, and Kirkland Kilpatrick served as pallbearers. Dakota Berrey served as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Humane Society.

