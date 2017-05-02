CASSANDRA THIGPEN

Cassandra Denise Thigpen was born September 4, 1973 in Butler County to the late Arthur Jenkins and Linda Rose Scott.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Willie Earl Scott; one niece, Dontasia Brown and a very devoted best friend, Bertha Rowell.

Cassandra later joined Bethlehem Christian Church. She departed this life Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Hillview Terrace Rehab in Montgomery.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories: stepfather, whom raised her Willie Scott; devoted friend, Robert Searight; three children, Shiesha, N’hadijah and Jaquarius Thigpen, all of Fort Deposit; three grandchildren, Twanizah Gipson, De’Mireyah Thigpen and Palton Ray; friend, Robert Searight, five sisters, Shantel Scott, Bobbie (Zebbie) Jenkins, Janie Thigpen, Christine (Tarren) Means, Tracey McMeans and Jammie Mason; three brothers, Quaderius Scott and Jammie Mason, of Fort Deposit, and Stacey McMeans, Atlanta; future son-in-laws, DeMichael Ray, and Rashawn Pair; special friend to the family, Marlena Taylor; a

host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends; special friends, Michael Brown, Carolyn Simmons, Sheryl Robinson, Marlena Miles, Charles Stallworth, Ann Wright and Susie Jordan.