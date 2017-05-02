Funeral services for the late Mr. Christopher O’Neil Smith Sr., “DJ Lil C” was held April 29 at 2 p.m. from Lomax Hannon Auditorium. Rev. Mark Hawkins officiated. Burial followed in New Hope Baptist Churchyard Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Services, Greenville, directed.

Christopher O’Neil Smith Sr., was born August 21, 1990 to Shirley Smith and Harry Scott Jr. He was added to Hickory Street Church of Christ May 2, 2000.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher O’Neil Smith Jr., grandmother, Ida Mae Smith; grandfather’s, George Riverson, and Harry Scott Sr., uncle, Larry Scott; great grandmother, Elizabeth Briggs; two aunts, Brenda Smith and Elizabeth Smith.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, mother Shirley (Ozell) Carter; father, Harry (Erica) Scott Jr., four daughters, Ta’Niya McCall, ZiCiria Hunter, Ta’Neil and Tankeya Smith; two sons, Mauri McWilliams, and ChriShawn Smith; nine sisters, LaKeshia (Patrick) Scott, Clarissa McCall, Latonya (Timothy) McMeans, Katreia (Kenneth) Boggan, Toni (Corey) Mason, Andrea Scott, Ciera Grace and Michelle and Cherelle Bowen; six brothers, Eric (Della) Scott, Patrick (Keshia) Scott, Terrance Williams, Terell Rudolph, Harry Scott Jr., and Ja’Qavion Scott; one step brother and six step sisters; grandmother, Dorothy Scott; devoted friend, Tanquita Searight; six aunts, six uncles, two great great uncles, four brother-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.