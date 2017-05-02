FDA finishes year 14-17

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Fort Dale Academy varsity baseball team recently finished their season at the regional playoffs on Friday, April 21. Unfortunately the Eagles did not advance to the state round but there are positives they can make of their 14-17 season.

The first, only one senior, William Crenshaw, graduates this year and there are eight juniors expected to return. The second, those eight juniors collected a wealth of experience and knowledge and will be able to apply it next year. Along with the juniors returning, there are two sophomores and five freshmen who gained valuable experience.

The Eagles lost their last two games, in a double header, against Northside Academy of Dothan. Jackson Blackmon pitched a 3-hit game but still FDA lost 1-0. Crenshaw and Braxton Daniels led the Eagles with a hit apiece.

In the second game, FDA went through three pitchers in a 16-3 loss vs. Northside. The Eagles managed five hits, with one coming from Daniels who slapped a homerun.