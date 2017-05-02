GHS Softball ends season

BRUCE BRANUM/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville High Tigers softball team recently finished their season on Senior Night when they played Georgiana on Monday, April 24. GHS lost that game 11-4 and had a season record of 5-11.

Pictured at right are the two graduating seniors and their parents. From left to right are Lucy, Olivia and Michael Foster, and Jamia Riley and QuShonda Boggan.

Stacy Meyers, Head Coach, said she was still proud of her team. “They pulled together at the end of season and started winning. Even though tonight, they fell back a little into their old ways, I am still proud of them for their courage.”

When asked about the senior players on the team, Meyers said, “I’ve had the joy of coaching Olivia Foster, one of our two servers, for four of the last six years she’s been a Lady Tiger. I’ve watched her grow from a timid 7th grader to a beautiful and fierce senior.

“She has been a great leader for our team this season. She will truly be missed. She is leaving some mighty big shoes to fill.”

Meyers then spoke, “Jamia Riley, our other senior, has only played for the Lady Tigers for one season. She has done a good job for us this season. I wish only the best for both of these young ladies.”

Foster plans to attend LBW Community College this fall and then transfer to AUM to earn a degree in early childhood education.

Riley intends to attend LBW and pursue a career in physical therapy.

Meyers had the following words for her seniors at Senor Night, “Girls, it has been an honor to be your coach. I wish you both the best after graduation. You will truly be missed and I love you bunches.”