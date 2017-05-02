Mary Sue Zellers, 88, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 2, 3 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Zellers was preceded in death by her husbands, George C. Matthews, Jr. and Thomas H. Zellers; son, Ray Brian Matthews and sister, Ruby C. Earnest.

She is survived by her daughter, Lil Matthews Pouncey (Rickey); sons, Charles M. Matthews (Cindy) and Thomas H. Zellers, II; grandchildren, Jennifer M. Buchanan, Brian Matthews, Jeanne Matthews, Nikki P. Lovvorn, Jason Pouncey, Linnie Pouncey, Wayne Matthews, Connie Matthews, Brandon Matthews and Britany M. Hartin; a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Jean C. Russell (Charles P.) and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

