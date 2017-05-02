Shirley Lee Sandy, 52, died at her home Tuesday, April 25, 2017. A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 2, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m.

Shirley was born August 13, 1964 in Atlanta to Billie and Dewey Smith. The family moved to Alaska in 1972 where she graduated from Delta High school in 1982. She then moved onto Snohomish, Wa., where she found her interest in public relations and research.

She continued her education and became a graduate of Jacksonville State College. She continued her training to include FEMA, Homeland Security and worked with the American Red Cross. She worked very hard to get where she was and was so proud when she became the EMA Director of Butler County.

She loved to entertain her family and friends and helping others. She was a loving sister, daughter, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her father Dewey Smith; brothers, Ron & wife Elan, Don & wife Kim, Ray & wife Kathy, Tim and wife Colleen; nephews Ryan, Keith, Nicholas, Dylan, Connor and Darius; nieces Lauren, Desiree, Danielle and Kate.

