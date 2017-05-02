Shufford inks his name

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

On April 20 in front of his family, friends and classmates, Chris Shufford signed with Birmingham Southern College to play football at the next level.

Although Shufford excels in three sports, football has always been his favorite.

“Football has always been the sport I naturally excelled in,” said Shufford. “I have loved football even before I was old enough to play.”

This road to playing at the college level has been one that has carried him across several states. Shufford participated in several university and U.S. Army All-American football camps.

“Chris is a great young man who comes from a solid and great family,” said McKenzie football Head Coach Tony Norris. “He is a hard worker and is a good leader in the school and the community. I have no doubt that he will be able to pursue any of his dreams.”

Once Birmingham Southern showed interest in Shufford, he took a visit to the school. “After visiting their campus, I realize it was a place for me. It is a small campus, like I am used to, and everyone around campus was nice and friendly.”

While playing football, Shufford will be pursuing a degree in finance. His ultimate educational goal is to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.

“I want to thank my parents for all the sacrifices that were made to allow me to have numerous opportunities to improve in the sport I love,” said Shufford. “I also want to thank all my coaches for giving me a chance to display my talents. I also appreciate the support I have received from all my family and friends throughout the years.”

Shufford not only excelled on the field, but in the classroom where he will graduate as an honor graduate and also represented McKenzie at Boys State.

“Grades and character go a long way,” said Shufford. “There are tons of talented athletes, but when you combine talented athlete with good grades and character, you make a winning combination that coach’s love.”

Congratulations Chris and Go Panthers!