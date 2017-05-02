Traveler checks forged

NICOLE NORRIS/ THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the two individuals who investigators say have been passing forged traveler’s checks.

Lt. Joseph Disney said the man and woman were caught on camera committing the crimes last month at Walmart. According to police, the suspects are using the forged traveler’s checks to buy pre-paid debit cards.

According to Lt. Disney, they conned the store out of about $7,000.

“They’re possibly doing the same thing at other Walmart’s in Alabama. We have reports of it from several other cities so we want to get these two identified,” Disney added.