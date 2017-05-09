Leave a Comment

Greenville High School played host to several schools in the area for the district Solo & Ensemble event on Saturday. Students performed prepared pieces before judges, and they received ratings and feedback for their efforts. Schools participating in the event were Greenville Middle School, Greenville High School, Georgiana High School, Highland Home High School, Monroe Academy, Florala High School, T. R. Miller High School, Brewton Middle School and Flomaton High School. Greenville High School Band Director Brett Johnson said he was pleased with how everything turned out for the event. “Everything ran smoothly,” said Johnson. “It was a great day!” Pictured are the participants from Georgiana High School. Bottom Row (L-R): Georgiana Band Director Abigail Turner, Janiya Jones and Alexis McDowell. Top Row (L-R): Preston Hoffman, Jonathan Sheffield and Turner Vickery. (Mollie S. Waters | The Standard)