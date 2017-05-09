Chapman Post Office riddled with bullets

NICOLE NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Chapman residents became concerned Wednesday morning as they drove past the Chapman Post Office. A passerby called the Butler County Sheriff’s Department in regarding a possible break-in at the post office.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the post office was riddled with bullet holes.

Sheriff Kenny Harden said “There was busted glass, and damage to some property inside. Thankfully no one was there to hurt, as the shooting took place when the post office was closed.”

Harden is asking for the public’s help. If you saw something or have heard anyone talking about the shooting, please call 334-382-6521.