McKenzie, Georgiana play spring jamboree

TORI J. NORRIS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

As the weather turned cool Friday night, it seemed as Mother Nature knew there was a football game scheduled.

Georgiana hosted McKenzie and Keith for a spring football game. Spring games are usually the culmination of spring football practice. AHSAA allows schools to practice for ten days, counting the game.

Both Georgiana and McKenzie played Keith for two quarters and then the Tigers and Panthers JV teams played two quarters.

“Having a spring game allows you to have film of the team as you prepare for the summer and fall,” said McKenzie Coach Tony Norris and he continued, “Our receivers are running good routes and our offensive line did well. On defense, we tackled better than I thought we would.” Georgiana Coach Ezell Powell, who will have six seniors on his team this year, had his own goals for the game.

“Our goal was to execute on offense and run the football on defense,” said Coach Powell.

Both schools will now have time to review film in preparation for their summer workouts.