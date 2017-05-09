ROBERT MARSHALL OVERSTREET

Robert Marshall (Bob) Overstreet, age 75, of Fort Deposit passed away in Dallas, Texas on May 1, 2017. He was born August 20, 1941 in Greenville to Emmett Lewis Overstreet and Frances Elizabeth Gibbens Overstreet.

He was a graduate of Lowndes County High School and Troy State University majoring in math and physical science. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force Reserve and spent twenty years in the U. S. Army Special Forces Reserve. In his career, Bob worked as a chemist for International Mineral and Chemical Corporation near Bartow, Fla. Later, he worked for 26 years as chief engineer on a tugboat on the Mississippi River, first for ExxonMobil and later for Sea River Maritime.

Bob is survived by his former wife Bonnie Leslie Overstreet of Plant City, Fla., brother Bill Overstreet and wife, Sheryl, of Dallas, nephew Todd Overstreet and wife Becky of Dallas, niece Leslie Overstreet of San Diego, and great niece Addison Overstreet, also of Dallas.

Visitation was held Friday evening May 5th from 5-7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home, 812 West Commerce Street, Greenville. The funeral service was in the chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 with Reverend Trevor Perry officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Burial followed immediately the funeral at Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Fort Deposit.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross or to the charity of your choice.

